Los Juegos Olímpicos, ¿una medalla de oro para los suburbios de París?

(FILES) This photograph taken on February 7, 2024 shows the Aquatic Olympic Center (CAO) swimming pool, and the 'Stade de France' stadium from the Pleyel Tower, formerly an office building, undergoing construction work to be transformed into a hotel complex, in Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris. The Seine-Saint-Denis department north of Paris will host a number of events for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with venues including the Stade de France and Aquatics Centre, as well as the Olympic Village. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

(STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP)